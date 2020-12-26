B.he intentional detonation of a trailer in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, left at least three people minor injuries. They were taken to hospitals, said a spokesman for the rescue workers on Friday. Investigators assume a deliberate act, as police spokesman Don Aaron said. FBI officials started an investigation. The police searched the area with bomb detection dogs to rule out possible further explosions.

The detonation caused “significant” property damage, according to authorities. Pictures from the local TV station WKRN showed damaged houses, debris lay on the street. The footage also showed broken windows in buildings farther away from the explosion. The police cordoned off the city center to a large extent. Acting American President Donald Trump had been informed of the explosion, said a White House spokesman, Judd Deere.

Mayor John Cooper said the police and federal forces are now investigating the background to the explosion. “It looks like a bomb has exploded,” said Cooper in a statement transmitted by WKRN. The local disaster control spoke of an “intentional bomb incident”.

Police spokesman Aaron said officers came to the scene early morning after reports of alleged gunfire. Aaron said they had alerted the police bombing unit about the suspicious trailer and asked residents to leave the area. Nashville Police Chief John Drake later said the trailer had a loudspeaker announcement warning of an impending bomb detonation and urging residents to get to safety. It is still unclear whether there was a person in the caravan.

A police officer suffered hearing damage from the explosion, and another was knocked to the ground by the force but not injured, said spokesman Aaron.

Dozens of users in social networks had taken photos and videos of black smoke over the city center after the explosion around 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning (local time). At first several sources of fire could be recognized. WKRN reporters said they felt the shock of the explosion in their downtown studio.

Nashville is the capital of the state of Tennessee in the southern United States with just under 700,000 inhabitants. Because of its many live music bars and record labels, it is considered the center of country music and is also called “Music City”.