Venezuelan Prosecutor Tarek William Saab told reporters, “All those arrested confessed and revealed information about the plans targeting the Venezuelan people and democratic society.”

He added that arrest warrants were issued against 11 other people, including human rights activists, journalists, and exiled military personnel.

President Maduro spoke about these conspiracies last week in his annual address to the nation, but without going into detail.

Maduro constantly denounces conspiracies targeting him and often accuses the United States, the opposition, or drug gangs of being behind them.

According to the prosecutor, the supposed plots targeted, in addition to Maduro, Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino.