An American woman who wrote a children’s book about grief and mourning after the death of her husband was charged with murder, for killing her husband.

Cori Richens began writing Are You With Me? in the months following the death of Eric Richens, who was found dead in their room in the western state of Utah in March 2022.

Richens, 33, had told police she made a drink and brought it to her husband, who was in bed.

She said that when she came to him and touched him, he was “cold,” according to the local “Fox 13” channel.

An autopsy showed that the man died of an overdose of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid from which the man had swallowed five times the fatal dose.

Investigators concluded that his wife had asked an acquaintance to provide her with powerful painkillers, “similar to those taken by Michael Jackson”, who died of an overdose of the anesthetic propofol.

Corey Richens took as many as 30 fentanyl pills. A few days later, Eric Richens told a friend he suspected his wife was trying to poison him, according to police documents seen by Fox 13.

Richens was charged with first degree murder. Her book is presented as “reassuring and comforting”, “written by a loving mother who herself went through this ordeal.”

Less than a year ago, another American novelist who had published an article titled “How to Kill Your Husband” was found guilty of murdering her husband.

The novelist, Nancy Crampton Brophy, is serving a life sentence for the murder of her husband by shooting him twice in the heart in June 2018.