The agency quoted the agency as saying that the man conveyed information to the employees of the US embassy in Moscow about the impact of the Russian conscription campaign on provoking political discontent in the country before the presidential elections scheduled for 2024.

The source stated that the detainee is a Russian citizen named “Robert Shonov”.

According to the Federal Security Service, “From September 2022 until the moment of arrest, Shunov collected information for the benefit of the employees of the US Embassy in Moscow in exchange for material rewards.”

He pointed out that “interrogations are scheduled with these American diplomats, and the relevant summons were sent to the US embassy in Moscow.”

The man was charged with a crime under Article 275.1 of the Criminal Code (secret cooperation with a foreign country).

If convicted, this article provides for a prison term of 3 to 8 years with a possible additional fine of up to 1 million rubles.