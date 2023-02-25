For Mediaset, losing Maurizio Costanzo is a bit like for a parent losing their eldest son. Thus, to remember him, the entire programming of Canale 5 in the next few hours will vary precisely in memory of the television giant.

Today, Saturday 25 February, the variations will be different. The first is during the day: at 12:20 on Rete 4 it will be broadcast Yesterday and today on TV with one special dedicated to Maurizio Costanzo. In prime time, on Canale 5, replacing You’ve Got Mail of the widow Maria DeFilippi , there will be an amarcord programming. It actually starts with In alphabetical order a television program dated 1999 co-hosted by Maurizio Costanzo ed Henry Mentana during which the two journalists interviewed three greats of Italian cinema: Vittorio Gassman, Monica Vitti and Alberto Sordi . A historic episode, which saw for the first time ever three sacred monsters of Italian film tell each other and confront each other on stage.

The program will then be followed by another moment of “vintage” television. At midnight, in fact, Canale 5 will broadcast the episode of the event which, in 1998, preceded In alphabetical order, i.e. The three tenors . That time, they were there to tell both their career and their private life Mike Bongiorno, Conrad (at the penultimate television appearance before his disappearance on June 8, 1999) e Raymond Vianello .

the memory of enrico mentana

Enrico Mentana, director of TgLa7 was a close friend and collaborator of Maurizio Costanzo. In these hours, the journalist has left his double memory of Costanzo. “Hello Maurizio – writes Mentana on Instagram to remember Costanzo -, how many are greeting you. And they say goodbye to important pages of their lives with you. It’s like that for me too. How many have we done together, since Bindi-Di Bella until Sordi-Gassman-Vittia thousand meetings, a hundred trips, the anniversary of 9/11 a Ground Zerothe clash with ours publisher that he wanted to enter politics, and much more. Thank you my friend”. Up Open.onlinethe online newspaper that he edits himself, Mentana remembers Costanzo for the attack that Cosa Nostra held out to him in 1993, without succeeding in the task of killing him after his broadcast against the mafia, his role in television, his relationship with politics and even his membership card loggia P2, one of Costanzo’s black pages which, according to Mentana, had upset him but he had managed to overcome. “For the younger ones he was an elderly gentleman who conducted a program named after him in which variously illustrious guests inexplicably participated. But Maurizio Costanzo was a showpiece, a central pillar of Italian television, and before the radio, along fifty years of national history. I use the word history not by chance”.