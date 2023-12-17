Mayor of São Paulo says that measure makes it possible to “go to public spaces” and “experience the city”

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB-SP), was in the early hours of this Sunday (Dec 17, 2023) at the Santo Amaro Terminal, in the south zone of the capital of São Paulo, to launch the program “Domingão Tarifa Zero”, which eliminates charges on city buses on Sundays.

Upon getting on a bus, Nunes said that the initiative is important for “give people the opportunity, on Sundays, to go out, walk with their families”. According to him, it will be possible “go to public spaces” It is “live the city”.

The zero fare will be valid from 00:00 to 23:59 on all Sundays, for all 1,175 city lines that operate on Sundays. The initiative will also be applied to commemorative dates, such as Christmas (Dec 25), New Year (Jan 1) and São Paulo's birthday (Jan 25).

To access the benefit, simply use the single ticket – which will not have discounted values. For those who do not have a card, collectors must release the turnstiles.

On Thursday (Dec 14), São Paulo City Hall informed that the city bus fare will be maintained at R$4.40. The decision was taken after a joint meeting between transport representatives from the municipal and state administration.

The announcement was made by Nunes on the same day that the state governor, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), defined an increase in train and metro tickets to R$5 from January 1, 2024.

The fare increase could have an impact on Nunes' popularity. According to a survey by Paraná Pesquisas, the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) leads polls of voting intentions in the dispute for Mayor of São Paulo, with 31.1%. The current mayor of São Paulo has 25.4%. Despite the difference, they are technically tied in the margin of error, plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. Here's the complete of the survey (PDF – 582 kB).