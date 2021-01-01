Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson, voted against Brexit. Now he has apparently decided to apply for French citizenship.

London – “I will always be a European, that much is clear. You can’t just tell the British: you are not European. Keeping a connection to the European Union is important. ”These words come from a Brexit opponent in Great Britain. But not just anybody. It is Boris Johnson’s* Father, Stanley Johnson, who said what the Reuters news agency announced on Twitter.

Stanley Johnson, father of Boris Johnson with a “Remain” T-shirt: The 80-year-old now wants to become French © EPA FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA dpa – Bildfunk

When Big Ben’s gong struck at midnight in London, the time had come: The transition phase ended, Great Britain finally left the EU. Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrated the last successful negotiations on the Brexit as a great success – for himself and his colleagues. But within his family it looks very different: His father even wants to become a European.

On Brexit: Boris Johnson’s father voted “Remain” – and is now drawing conclusions

“If I understand correctly, I’m French,” said Johnson, who sat in the EU Parliament and said publicly that he voted against Brexit and for a “Remain”. “My mother was born in France, her mother was French, as was her grandfather.”

‘If I understand it correctly, I am French. My mother was born in France, her mother was totally French as was her grandfather, ‘said the 80-year-old Stanley Johnson, who was speaking in French https://t.co/mxVZw8M8K8 – Reuters (@Reuters) December 31, 2020

Johnson therefore decided to have one French citizenship to apply. With that he would Europeans stay. He said this in French. And then added how he wants his decision to be understood. “For me, it’s about keeping what I have. And that makes me very happy, ”confirmed the 80-year-old.

On Brexit: Son Boris Johnson also strikes a new note – “We will remain a thoroughly European society”

It is not yet known what his son was Boris thinks about his father’s decision. But that too had as his face Brexit*Movement, recently played more moderate notes. Among other things, he spoke of the beginning of “wonderful new relationships.”

Also on Wednesday he uttered almost melancholy words: “This is not the end of Great Britain as a European country. We are – and will continue to be – a thoroughly European society in many ways. ”

The border controls in Great Britain begin on Friday night. International observers pay particular attention to the port of Dover and the truck clearance there – the first Brexit signs have already been erected. (kat) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen-Digital editors network.