How do you celebrate Christmas when that family celebration is overshadowed by the death of your sister, your brother-in-law and your niece? Maika Grovell (33) from Rotterdam lost three loved ones in a car accident last year on Boxing Day, because sister Michelle was kind enough to fill in at McDonald's for a colleague who wanted to be free during the holidays. “She wouldn't want me to just cry.”
