The Vulcano ship of the Navy, where the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa visited today, is a floating hospital that treats civilians fleeing from Gaza. Jewel of the Fincantieri shipyard, it transports over 9000 m3 of diesel (equal to over 300 tankers), almost 4500 m3 of fuel, just under 900 m3 of fresh water – just think that it takes 65 days to fill them with the flow rate of your home tap – and approximately 40 tons of food rations. It has over 200 m2 of cold storage, an industrial standard kitchen that allows the packaging of over 500 meals a day. It has a three-dimensional detection radar, two 25mm machine guns for its defense and is designed to carry a 76mm cannon. Counter the underwater threat with newly developed hull systems.

“I was very keen to come and bring you the closeness of Italy and the Senate, and I am sure I will also interpret the thoughts of all the political forces and the government in particular”, declared the president of the Senate during his visit. «I wanted to come in this period that heralds Christmas: we are with you even in these days. We are distant, at least personally, only physically, not in spirit, not in heart. Also on this occasion our men and women with stars demonstrate that they are the best Italian reality.”

Having set sail last November 8 from the port of Civitavecchia and moored in the Egyptian port of Al Arish, on board the logistical support unit of the Navy there are 170 people, of which 30 from the Navy trained for health emergencies and as many others armed forces. With a shock room, clinics, diagnostic tools, operating rooms, the Vulcano Ship is the largest all-Italian humanitarian contribution to the population victim of the conflict.

“To date, on board, we have treated 35 patients with our healthcare workers, of which 18 have been discharged and 17 hospitalised, including 13 minors”, said this morning the commander of the Covi, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, to the soldiers involved in the operational theaters in Italy and abroad. «The Vulcano ship is capable of saving lives and bringing them to land safely», the commander of the Vulcano ship, Captain Lorenzo Bonicelli Della Vite, told Adnkronos a few hours before saving in the direction of Cyprus and therefore in the immediate vicinity of Gaza. «This is a full-fledged hospital, with excellent equipment, medicines and the proven professionalism of the entire crew – Dr. Matteo Zucco, anesthetist resuscitator on the Vulcano ship, added to Adnkronos – Here, in the shock room, the patients arrive in code red. Our task is to stabilize vital functions, keep the patient in homeostasis and transfer him to the nearest hospital”