The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has completed the first atmospheric research expedition in the Arabian Gulf, on board the modern marine research vessel “Jeon”.

The Environment Agency is the first organization in the world to undertake a research expedition to study the atmosphere, during a sea voyage of its research ship from the port of Vigo in Spain to Abu Dhabi, which covered 25 countries and eight seas and oceans in a journey that covered more than 10,000 kilometers from December 2022 to January 2023.

The pioneering atmospheric research expedition team in the Arabian Gulf conducted a comprehensive study of the movement of marine transport and the subsequent transformations of hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxides.

The team also sought to study the ways in which pollution is transmitted from the Arabian Gulf to other regions, and to evaluate its contribution to ozone formation in the United Arab Emirates.

The research team included experts and researchers from the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, the Center for Climate and Atmospheric Research of the Cyprus Institute and the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry from Germany.

The project received support from experts and specialists from the University of Bremen in Germany, and the Laboratory of Climate and Environmental Sciences in France. King Abdullah University of Science and Technology from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will participate in the project when it reaches the simulation model stage.

Engineer Faisal Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Environmental Quality Sector at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “After our successful exploratory voyage for atmospheric research from Vigo in Spain to Abu Dhabi to measure air quality, we have now successfully completed the first atmospheric research voyage in the Arabian Gulf region via a ship.” “Gion” research, which the Authority recently launched, is considered the most advanced in the region.

He pointed out: “The results will be collected by a team that includes an elite group of experts from different nationalities, and the results, which will be available in 2024, will be used in many research and studies. From a scientific perspective, they will be used to enhance our understanding of ozone formation in the region.” “By revealing the dynamics of ozone formation and its relationships to regional sources in this previously little-studied area, policymakers will have a better basis for implementing effective measures to control and regulate emissions, and thus address ozone-related issues.”

He added: “Abu Dhabi can benefit from the research and data obtained from this trip in several ways, as this study will help determine the extent of pollution transfer within the emirate, which is witnessing high levels of ozone. By understanding these transfer patterns, policy makers and entities can concerned with developing the necessary measures and taking measures to mitigate the impact of ozone on the local environment and public health.”

Engineer Faisal Al Hammadi explained that, in addition, the data collected will be integrated with the extensive atmospheric monitoring network already in place throughout Abu Dhabi, and this integration will provide a more comprehensive and detailed understanding of ozone levels and air quality in the region. This enhanced understanding will enable stakeholders to make informed decisions, implement effective strategies, and take the necessary actions to improve air quality and protect the well-being of residents in Abu Dhabi.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Authority’s Board of Directors, had built the most advanced research ship in the Middle East, “Jeon”.

The modern, multi-purpose ship, with a height of 50 meters, is used to preserve the marine environment and fisheries and provides green technologies to conduct specialized research in the Arabian Gulf, which is considered the hottest sea in the world and serves as a natural laboratory for climate change, within the framework of the vision and aspirations of the United Arab Emirates. To promote research and initiatives based on science and innovation.

It is noteworthy that the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Max Planck Society – Germany's most successful research organization, which has had 29 Nobel Prize winners, including Albert Einstein, and produces more than 15,000 publications every year.

Parties to the agreement also included the Cyprus Institute, a regional center for air pollution and climate change research, which seeks sustainable solutions that take into account societal challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East.

The ship succeeded in monitoring the atmosphere across eight major bodies of water: the Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, the Gulf of Suez, the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea, the Sea of ​​Oman, and the Arabian Gulf, thus covering three continents: Europe, Africa, and Asia.

The expedition was carried out on board a marine research vessel, developed by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, and equipped with advanced monitoring equipment installed and operated by researchers from the Center for Climate and Atmospheric Research of the Cyprus Institute, which is considered a leading regional center of excellence in air pollution and climate change research. And the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, which carries out pioneering research based on a comprehensive understanding of chemical processes and their interactions in the Earth’s atmosphere.

During this flight, more than 22 different parameters were monitored, including standards governing air quality, greenhouse gas concentrations, as well as volatile organic compounds, dust storms and atmospheric air characteristics.

“By distinguishing between a unique set of locations downwind of emissions, researchers will be able to determine the impact of human activities on the marine environment,” said Professor Dr. Jos Lelieveld, Managing Director of the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry.

Professor Jean Siar, Director of the Center for Climate and Atmospheric Research at the Cyprus Institute, said: “These two expeditions lay the foundation for long-term aerial surveys in the Gulf region that will provide a better understanding of the interlinkages between atmospheric composition, air pollution and climate change. They pave the way towards the development of infrastructures.” Highly competitive atmospheric research infrastructure that will be key to continuing to build capacity and strengthen regional scientific cooperation.”

The results of atmospheric research from Spain to Abu Dhabi and the Arabian Gulf Atmospheric Research Mission will be essential to advance knowledge of air quality and help develop policies and mitigation plans for a safer environment for all.