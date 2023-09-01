The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi announced that the “Geyon” ship, which was launched in January 2023 and is considered the most advanced in the region in the field of marine research, has achieved an important achievement after successfully completing the first phase of the fish resources assessment survey in the waters of the United Arab Emirates. The vessel has also completed the first-ever comprehensive sonar survey of fisheries resources in the country’s waters. This pioneering two-week study was conducted in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman, and used state-of-the-art technology to examine underwater ecosystems and assess marine populations and distribution.

The acoustic survey included the use of sound waves to estimate the abundance and distribution of fish populations in the sea. By analyzing the data, the authority will be able to determine the size, density and location of fish populations, which helps in assessing the health and condition of fish stocks in the region and contributes to strengthening the authority’s efforts in sustainable fisheries management.

The ship, which is carrying a team of researchers and scientists from the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi in cooperation with a number of international experts, embarked on a 108-day cruise to conduct the survey, which included 324 sites in the country’s waters, and collected valuable data that will be used to assess the country’s marine resources and the governorate. Accordingly, under this project, nine Emirati nationals were trained for 3,510 hours. During this expedition, the experts collected 1,500 fish samples, which contributed to enhancing their knowledge and insights into the fish species found in the area and their habitats.

The research team, in collaboration with “G42” and “OceanX” companies, has also completed the first environmental DNA baseline and complete genome sequence of fish species in marine waters in the country. This innovative approach provides a deeper understanding of genetic diversity, allowing the development of More effective strategies to protect and manage species in the future.

Ahmed Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “The successful completion of the implementation of the first phase of the Fish Resources Assessment Survey is a milestone in the UAE’s continuous efforts to protect its marine environment, as the valuable data collected by the research vessel will contribute to it.” “Through its specialized team of UAE nationals, it helps to make informed decisions regarding the sustainable management of fisheries resources in the country. We have worked hard over the past few years to increase our fish stocks and contribute to enhancing food security and preserving fish species.”

Al-Hashemi added: “This is the first time that a comprehensive acoustic survey of fish resources in the waters of the United Arab Emirates has been conducted, which will help us obtain a clearer and more accurate picture of marine life in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman. We have developed the Jeewan ship for the purpose of conducting research Marine waters, and this is the first project that she will complete among other research projects that will be carried out on board the ship.”

EAD built Gion – a marine environment research ship under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Ruler in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi. This ship is the most advanced in the Middle East.

This ship is 50 meters long, and it uses green technologies to preserve the marine environment and fisheries. It also contributes to conducting specialized research in the Arabian Gulf, which is the hottest sea in the world and serves as a natural laboratory for the effects of climate change, within the framework of the UAE’s initiatives. based on science and innovation.

This ship contains the most advanced scientific equipment that includes: a remotely operated vehicle, trawling equipment, devices for mapping the sea floor, sound wave devices, and devices for measuring marine water parameters, temperature and depth, in addition to diving facilities. The ship also houses six laboratories: a fisheries lab, an acoustic lab, a chemical analysis lab, a biophysics lab, a sampling lab, and an air quality lab.

The vessel is also characterized by its high fuel efficiency and hydrodynamic performance, as Jeewan consumes less fuel and energy than other vessels of similar size. It also emits less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which supports the UAE’s goals in addressing climate change.

The Commission plans to implement several research initiatives in the future, including assessment of blue carbon in ocean fisheries; climate change research, mapping and surveys of deep-water habitats (coral and seagrass), conducting surveys of deep-water megafauna – including cetaceans, dugongs, turtles and whale sharks, as well as surveys of invasive (invasive) marine species; In addition to monitoring marine water quality, air quality, and plastics, as well as underwater heritage, which includes shipwrecks and pearl diving basins.

In addition, the Geyeon will support the UAE’s goal of climate neutrality by 2050 by conducting ocean blue carbon research, a globally important initiative. Ocean blue carbon includes the carbon stored in different types of marine life; From crustaceans to fish, turtles and marine mammals, this will advance knowledge about the contribution of marine vertebrates to carbon storage, and learn about their potential role in mitigating the effects of climate change.