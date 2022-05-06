Discovering the Miami International Autodrome. On board the Safety Car it is possible to get a first idea of ​​what awaits the drivers today starting from the first free practice session scheduled at 20:30 Italian time. The Mercedes safety car obviously does not have the ‘pace’ of the fastest single-seaters on the planet, but the patrol of the Florida track is still interesting.

The first section is guided, with a change of direction at high speed before the ‘horseshoe’ constituted by Curva-7, that of the ‘fake’ Yacht club which progressively decreases its radius. Leaving this first carousel of curves, you enter the first extension that leads the riders to the braking of Curva-11.

Here we enter into a decidedly interesting section, as anticipated by several drivers who tested the circuit on the simulator approaching the race weekend. The chicane of Curva-14 and Curva-15 is very technical and features a marked difference in height. Immediately after going downhill, Curva-16 is set at a right angle, essential for having good acceleration to take on the longest straight of the circuit.

In this stretch the roadway is very narrow and then widens in the middle of the straight when the DRS can be opened. Then you arrive at the hairpin of Curva-17 at 45 ° to the left, before returning fully in the last two corners on the finish straight. After all, a track that is actually interesting to judge from this first on board, without forgetting that to make everything more complicated there could be the rain expected tomorrow and Sunday. Below is the video of the on board of the Miami International Autodrome.