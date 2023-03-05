After her brief stint in Latina, Gianella Neyra returned to the ranks of América TV to be the fourth host of “Mujeres de la PM”, a program in which she will be together with Katia Condos, Almendra Gomelsky and Rebeca Escribns.

“Women of the PM” made its grand premiere last Saturday, March 4, with the presence of Katia Condos, Almendra Gomelsky and Rebeca Escribns in the lead. However, the program kept the identity of its fourth panelist completely confidential, which was only revealed in its first program. Finally, the return of Gianella Neira to the ranks of América TV after trying his luck in Latina.

The presenter entered the set in a spectacular way, as she did so all dressed in black and aboard a motorcycle that surprised her companions. After her arrival, the actress also proceeded to remove her helmet and greet the viewers who were waiting with great anticipation.