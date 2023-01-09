Smith found it difficult early on with a team in transition and was never considered a long-term solution for the Texans anyway. The win on Sunday shouldn’t have helped him either: As a result, Houston can’t pick first in the upcoming draft, but only second. But Smith aggressively pushed the win by scoring just beforeor ended up going for two extra points instead of one, taking the lead instead of equalizing. NFL teams would never say it openly, but some might even have preferred to lose here. ESPN reporter Mina Kimes tweeted, “Having Lovie Smith walking for two knowing he will be fired is iconic.”