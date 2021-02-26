In retaliation for an attack on an American base in northern Iraq last week, the American army is attacking the “facilities” of pro-Iranian militias in Syria. 17 people are said to have been killed.

D.he American military carried out air strikes in eastern Syria on the orders of President Joe Biden. According to activists, at least 17 members of pro-Iranian militias were killed. The attacks on Friday night would have continued

Targeted three trucks with ammunition near the Iraqi border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The US Department of Defense had previously stated that the target of the attacks were “multiple facilities” at a border crossing. These were used by militias supported by Iran, said spokesman John Kirby on Thursday evening (local time). The air strikes were a “proportionate” response to recent attacks against American soldiers and their international partners in Iraq.

“The mission sends a clear message,” said Kirby. President Biden is ready to act when it comes to protecting American military personnel and their allies. At the same time, the relative attacks were deliberately carried out in order to “de-escalate the situation in eastern Syria and Iraq,” said Kirby. According to the Pentagon, the destroyed infrastructure was used by the Shiite militia Kataib Hezbollah, among others.

A civilian contractor belonging to the international military coalition was killed in a rocket attack on the northern Iraqi city of Erbil last week and several people were injured. The attack had fueled fears of further violence against American troops and international forces in Iraq. A total of 14 missiles were shot down.