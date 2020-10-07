new Delhi: The leaders congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the elected governments for the 20th consecutive year from the Chief Minister of Gujarat to the post of Prime Minister and praised his leadership.

On this day in the year 2001, Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time. After being the Chief Minister of the state for nearly 13 years, he became the Prime Minister of the country in 2014 and since then has also been leading the country.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also thanked the leaders for wishing them well. He tweeted one after another at around 11 pm.

PM Modi said, “One thing was cremated in my mind since childhood that Janata-Janardan is the form of God and in a democracy it is as powerful as God. For such a long period, I have made completely authentic and dedicated efforts to fulfill the responsibilities that the countrymen have entrusted to me.

He said that the power of my words is diminishing today to express my gratitude for the way you have showered blessings and love from every corner of the country! Your blessings, your love will be strengthened by the resolve of all of us to serve the country, welfare of the poor and take India to new heights.

Prime Minister Modi said, “No person can ever claim that there is no deficiency in me. A long period of time on such important and responsible positions… Being a human being can also make mistakes for me. It is my good fortune that despite all these limitations and limitations, your love is growing steadily.

He further said, “I will constantly strive to make myself worthy of your blessings, worthy of your love. I assure the countrymen once again that the welfare of the nation and the poor is paramount for me and will always be paramount. ”

