On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, heads the UAE delegation to the fifteenth BRICS summit, which is being hosted by Johannesburg in South Africa during the period from August 22 to 24.

His Highness had arrived earlier yesterday evening at “OR Tambo International Airport” in Johannesburg, and the country’s delegation participating in the summit includes His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, HE Mahsh Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa, and a number of senior officials.

The 15th summit will witness the participation of heads of state and heads of government of the “BRICS” group, which includes the Russian Federation, China, India, Brazil and South Africa, as well as leaders from about 50 countries around the world who were invited to attend the summit, with the aim of discussing the expansion of the current “BRICS” membership. They discussed a number of global economic issues, strengthening economic partnerships, in addition to supporting the efforts of developing and emerging economies in order to increase their contribution to global economic growth and achieve sustainable development goals in all societies.