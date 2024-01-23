On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation participating in the third South-South summit of the Group of 77 and China, which was opened by His Excellency Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda. Under the title “Leaving No One Behind,” it was held in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, on January 21 and 22, in the presence of presidents and representatives of member states.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan delivered a speech in which he expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the friendly Republic of Cuba during its presidency of the Group of 77 and China for the year 2023, and he congratulated the friendly Republic of Uganda for its presidency of the group and hosting the third session of the summit.

He stressed that the UAE plays an active role in implementing the sustainable development goals locally and internationally, through joint work with all concerned parties and member states, in a way that benefits peoples and societies and contributes to creating a better future for current and future generations.

He pointed out that the sustainable development goals are the basis for building stable and prosperous societies capable of withstanding challenges, thus bringing about positive and sustainable change in the long term and exploring new horizons for development and progress.

He touched on the Future Summit, which will be held in September 2024 in New York, noting that this historic gathering represents an opportunity to explore solutions that protect the well-being and prosperity of current and future generations, and rebuild global solidarity and trust in multilateral institutions.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan confirmed that the decision was taken during the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which concluded its successful work in Expo City Dubai and relates to the operation of the Global Climate Fund and commitments totaling $792 million.

It was announced to the Fund and is a major contribution to helping developing countries confront these damages.

His Excellency pointed out that the UAE launched the “Alterra” Climate Investment Fund, which is a special incentive tool to finance climate action investments worth $30 billion, and seeks to collect and stimulate an additional $250 billion to support global climate action, especially in regions of the world that are in dire need. to it, especially in the Global South.

He stated that multilateral action is necessary to confront common challenges in this world, and that important forums such as the Group of 77 and China have an effective role in expressing the needs of developing and emerging economies at the international level, promoting constructive dialogue aimed at the development and advancement of peoples, and consolidating the values ​​of pluralism, which are essential to support Peace, security and development at the global level by expanding trade flows between various countries, encouraging investment and tourism, and enhancing cooperation, scientific and technological exchange, and expertise in development programs and projects, areas of natural disaster management, and others.

Based on its belief in diplomacy, consensus, building bridges, and promoting the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence, the UAE has played a prominent role in addressing some of the critical challenges of our time, such as encouraging the resolution of conflicts through peaceful means, giving priority to humanitarian relief, maintaining peace, addressing global health crises, harnessing the potential of innovation, and developing… The international system to combat terrorism, support gender equality, empower women and promote their equal participation.

In conclusion, Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan stressed that the UAE, during its term as a member of the UN Security Council 2022-2023, sought to fulfill its obligations during its term, which include securing peace, promoting inclusiveness, building resilience, and stimulating innovation.