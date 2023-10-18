On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, witnessed today the official opening of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital, Beijing. It is held under the slogan “High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity” in the presence of His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, a number of heads of state and government, and representatives of more than 130 countries and many international organizations.

The Forum began with an opening speech delivered by His Excellency President Xi Jinping, in which he welcomed the attending leaders and participating delegations from various parts of the world, during which he reviewed the achievements achieved by the initiative on the tenth anniversary of its launch and its role in improving the lives of peoples, enhancing economic and cultural interdependence, and achieving growth and prosperity in the participating countries. The initiative, which included more than 150 countries and 30 international organizations.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi also attended a major forum entitled “The Digital Economy as a New Source of Development” at the International Convention and Exhibition Center in Beijing, within the activities of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in the presence of a number of leaders and presidents.

The forum discussed the importance of digital projects in promoting the sustainable development of Belt and Road countries through exchanging data and knowledge, supporting technological innovation and scientific cooperation to meet development challenges.

The agenda of the Belt and Road Forum includes several topics, including communication, green development, the digital economy, trade communication, people-to-people communication, think tanks, international cooperation, maritime cooperation, and the CEO Conference.

The Belt and Road is an international initiative launched by China with the aim of developing commercial transport corridors linking the continents of the world, working to develop infrastructure, trade, finance and logistics services, and strengthening people-to-people ties to enhance trade development and achieve development and prosperity for the participating countries.

The UAE delegation to the forum includes His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change for the UAE, His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, and a number of officials.