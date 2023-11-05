On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will open tomorrow the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term of the Federal National Council, in the presence of their Highnesses the Guardians. The reigns, deputy rulers, their highnesses the sheikhs, and a number of civil and military officials and members of the country’s diplomatic corps.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” issued a federal decree calling for the Federal National Council to convene, where the opening ceremony of the session begins with the reception of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” At the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, His Highness then heads to the reception hall to greet the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, and Their Highnesses the Sheikhs.

After that, His Highness the Vice President of the State moves to Zayed Hall, where the ceremony begins by reciting fragrant verses from the Book of God, the Wise. After that, His Highness kindly opens the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term with sublime pronunciation.

Then the decree calling the Council to convene, issued by His Highness the President of the State, is read out, and the Speaker of the Council delivers the Federal National Council’s speech. The session is adjourned to bid farewell to His Highness the Vice President of the State, and a group photo of the Council members is taken with His Highness.

The work of the first session begins by assigning the presidency of the session to the eldest member on a temporary basis until the election of the President of the Council. After that, the members of the Council take the constitutional oath in accordance with Article 73 of the Constitution, which stipulates that before a member of the Federal National Council begins his work, in the Council and its committees, he shall take the constitutional oath. Before the Council in the following public session, Yemen said: “I swear by Almighty God to be loyal to the United Arab Emirates, to respect the Constitution of the Union and its laws, and to perform my duties in the Council and its committees honestly and sincerely.” After that, the President of the Council and the Bureau, which consists of the first and second deputies and observers, are elected.