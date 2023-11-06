On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, opened today the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term of the Federal National Council, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, Their Highness the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, Their Highness the Sheikhs, and a number of civil and military officials and members of the country’s diplomatic corps.