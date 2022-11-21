His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” inaugurated the new session of the Federal National Council.
His Highness said on his Twitter account: “Today, on behalf of my brother, the President of the State, we inaugurated the new session of the Federal National Council. The Council represents and consolidates the Shura approach in the UAE, which was agreed upon by the will of the founders. We wish the members of the Council success in performing their duties and enhancing compatibility, consultation and cooperation between all state authorities.” “.
