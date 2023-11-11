On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”.. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, headed the UAE delegation to the “Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit” regarding Developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip, the work of which was opened today by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Leaders of Arab and Islamic countries, their heads of government and representatives participated in the summit, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, His Excellency Dr. Hussein Ibrahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, along with the representative of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The UAE delegation participating in the summit included: His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan. Bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. The joint summit of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was held to discuss the dangerous developments witnessed in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories.

During their speeches, the summit participants unanimously agreed on the priority of an immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza, preserving the lives of civilians, and opening safe humanitarian corridors to ensure the delivery of urgent relief and medical aid to them by enabling the relevant relief organizations to play their role in this regard, stressing the need to spare the region from expanding the cycle of violence. And more crises.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan later left the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following his participation in the “Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit.”