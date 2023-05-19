On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, heads the delegation of the United Arab Emirates to the work of the regular Arab summit in its thirty-second session, which is being held Today, Friday, in Jeddah, in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness is accompanied by a delegation that includes: Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State and Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar and Sheikh Nahyan Bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Maryam Al Kaabi, and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States.