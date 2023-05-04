On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, is participating in the coronation ceremony of His Majesty King Charles III as King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

His Highness will attend the official reception, which will be held tomorrow at Buckingham Palace, with the participation of state leaders, heads of government and dignitaries.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, arrived this evening in the British capital, “London”, at the head of a delegation consisting of a number of senior officials in the country.