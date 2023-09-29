On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived today, Friday, in the Albanian capital, Tirana, where he was received by His Highness upon his arrival at « Mother Teresa Tirana International, Her Excellency Belinda Paluku, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy and a number of Albanian officials.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office stated on its website, “His Highness’s visit to the friendly country comes within the framework of consolidating bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Albania.”

During this visit, His Highness was accompanied by a delegation that included Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, His Excellency Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development, Mohammed Al Abbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eagle Hills Abu Dhabi, and a number of government officials.