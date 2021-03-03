I am very from Marco Asensio. I always was. We are talking about a footballer with physical, technical and understanding of the game that indicated that we were facing someone destined to do extraordinary things and leave a deep mark. The injury, obviously, has been a great obstacle, but before it it was already perceived that the boy’s progression was not as expected. Today, with the knee problem forgotten, with the confidence of Zidane and having been a starter in numerous games consecutively, something does not finish starting.

Marco participates little, dropper leaves us glimpses of his great quality and his impact on the team’s offensive game is almost non-existent. Where is the problem? I do not know the person, but you can see that he has a well furnished head, that he has a good environment and that he is focused on his profession. My opinion has to do with mentality, ambition and also with the spaces it occupies on the pitch. It cannot be that a footballer with the shot that the Mallorcan has just does one every two or three games, when he should make a good number of them per game. Nor that with his ability to drive, one on one, assistance or lateral center, we do not see him do it constantly.

I can’t quite guess whether it is by spending too much time away from the area, if he is not able to generate good positions for his teammates to find him or if it only has to do with his head, or all at once. I don’t know if he is too conformist or if he doesn’t quite believe what he can do on the pitch. From the outside it gives me the impression that it is, at most, 60% of what it can offer. Whenever there is great talent, it can be expected that it will end up exploding at some point.

The change to three centrals

Zidane changed to play with three centrals in the second half of the match against La Real and the thing did not go well. The French technician later commented that he wanted to adjust the high pressure which was not working. Those of Imanol were finding the hole through making third man with the central one on the side of the footballer who was jumping over Remiro. It is becoming increasingly clear to me that, if you jump on the goalkeeper, the player who is with the midfielder must be ahead or on par, to avoid this circumstance. The Madrid he had a good first half, very good in circulation of the ball with a three against two in each band that was hurting those of Donosti.