On April 29, the 1st Conscious Companies Forum. The purpose of this meeting is to highlight the value and level of social commitment of the business community of the Region of Murcia. During the meeting, the focus will be on the human DNA that characterizes Murcian organizations.

Through three discussion tables, women and men will talk about the benefits of applying Corporate Social Responsibility in the company. From improving the work environment, productivity, to loyalty of partners, customers and suppliers. Without forgetting the importance of being a committed, soulful company. Above all, through the presence of people with functional diversity in the organization.

Collaborate Woman organizes together with the University of Murcia and other institutions this forum where broadens the concept of CSR in Responsibility, Sustainability and Commitment. At the event, different areas such as business, environment and personnel will be dealt with by large companies in the Region of Murcia who will tell us how they face new challenges without forgetting their environment and the impact they may have on it.

The event will be held in person at the Faculty of Labor Sciences of the University of Murcia from 9.30 am, with limited capacity and respecting all security measures. In addition, it can also be followed via streaming. To register you must access their website.