Los Mochis.- In an entertaining press conference held this Saturday morning at a well-known restaurant in the town, the official call for the 16th season of the league was announced. Baseball Saturday Domingo “Mingo” Vázquez of third force.

In the session with the media, the permanent honoree of the third force circuit was present, as well as Tristan Orduño, representative of the Municipal Sports Institute, Ricardo Maldonado of the Municipal Baseball Committee and the former major league Luis Ignacio Ayala, ISDE representative in the northern zone of the state. Also the head of the league Mingo Vázquez, Professor Cristian López.

The 2022 campaign will be inaugurated on saturday 23 April and the closing of inscriptions is scheduled for Monday, April 18.

Read more: Liga MX: Monterrey would have met with the Lanús Board to request information from José López

The teams that took part in the previous campaign are: Japama Union, Ejido March 18, Deportivo Gaxiola, Molinos Mochis, City Hall Union, Multiagro, Ingenieros, Tacos El Zurdo, Clutch y Frenos Lencho, Deportivo Báez, Deportivo Martínez, Deportivo Mayco and IMA High School.