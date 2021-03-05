In Russia, the requirement for employers to transfer employees aged 65 and over becomes recommendatory from April 1. The document was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

In addition, the document recognized as invalid government decrees concerning temporary rules for issuing electronic sick leave in a pandemic for citizens over 65 years old.

“Recommend employers <...> to prioritize the transfer of employees aged 65 and over to remote (remote) work in accordance with labor legislation”, – said in the decree, published on Friday, March 5, at the official internet portal legal information.

The first such resolution was signed on April 1, the last – on June 18 last year.

In particular, they said that people of this age category would receive electronic sick leave, and would also receive temporary disability benefits if the government of the regions in which they live decided that they needed to comply with the self-isolation regime.

Earlier on the same day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin canceled the mandatory home regimen for people 65+ and with chronic diseases from March 8, making it recommendatory. In addition, the social cards of Muscovites will be unblocked.