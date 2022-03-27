Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- As of April 1, 2022, the Individuals must submit their 2021 Annual Declaration before the Tax Administration (SAT).

Through a statement, it states that it is now easier and faster to do so through the improvements and innovations offered by the Tax Administration Service and made available to taxpayers.

Natural persons may do so from:

1) The SAT Portal at sat.gob.mx.

2) The 2021 Annual Declaration minisite: http://gmawww.sat.gob.mx/DeclaracionAnual202V/Paginas/index.html.

Only the password is required and only in the event that a credit balance greater than 150 thousand pesos is obtained or if the CLABE account is going to be modified, it must be sent with the electronic signature (e.firma).

If individuals have doubts, they can solve them through the Virtual Office to receive advice and guidance online without leaving home, they only need their electronic signature or password.

To generate an appointment, you must go to citations sat.gob.mx/.

Through OrientaSAT help is provided to resolve doubts; It is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on the SAT portal and the 2021 Annual Declaration minisite, and on OrientaSAT through MarcaSAT 55 6272 2728, which will be available from April 1 with the Virtual Conversational Assistant.

Likewise, in order to provide the necessary services and facilitate compliance with their tax obligations, office hours will be extended during business days in April from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. On Saturdays April 2, 9, 23 and 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The deadline for obliged natural persons to file their Annual Declaration is April 30.

The SAT offices in the city of Los Mochis are located at 805 Antonio Rosales Boulevard, Scally neighborhood.