The elected Vice President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), had lunch with the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, this Saturday afternoon (26.Nov.2022). The outreach meeting with the president-elect’s transition team coordinator, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), was held in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo. The event took place before participation in a seminar promoted by the Esfera Brasil group.

This was the 2nd time that Campos Neto was close to allies of the future government this week. On Friday (Nov 25), he had lunch with Fernando Haddad (PT), former Minister of Education and former mayor of São Paulo.

Campos Neto presides over the sessions that define the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, and has great power in the quest to control inflation – especially at a time when there are doubts about the trajectory of public spending.

Part of PT supporters have the possibility of having the president of the monetary authority as Lula’s finance minister. But Haddad is still the most quoted name.

Publicly, Campos Neto says that the autonomy of the Central Bank will be tested with Lula. He claims that he will stay in office until the end. His term runs until December 2024.

At lunch, important names from the financial market were present, such as Abilio Diniz (shareholder of Carrefour) and André Esteves (from BTG Pactual bank).

Abilio has already made public statements that investors have no reason to “panic” in a PT government. In an article published in Power360declared that Lula’s mission is to pacify the country.

Here are the gifts:

Geraldo Alckmin, elected Vice President of the Republic;

elected Vice President of the Republic; Robert Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank;

president of the Central Bank; Andre Esteves, senior partner and chairman of the board of directors of BTG Pactual;

senior partner and chairman of the board of directors of BTG Pactual; Abilio Diniz, shareholder of Carrefour and founder of the manager Península;

shareholder of Carrefour and founder of the manager Península; Bruno Dantas, acting president of the Federal Court of Auditors;

acting president of the Federal Court of Auditors; Joao Carlos Camargofounder of the Esfera group and executive chairman of the CNN board.

The group is part of a panel at the Esfera Brasil event this Saturday (26.Nov). The event will be attended by elected political leaders from the Executive Powers, such as Alckmin, and the Legislative and Judiciary authorities.