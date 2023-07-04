Onur K. (36) from Etten-Leur has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife (31), his mother (65) and his two children (2 and 6) in Etten-Leur in 2020. The court in Den Bosch sentenced him on appeal on Tuesday for manslaughter of his wife and the murder of his children and mother.

The Public Prosecution Service had also demanded a life sentence last month. It already did that at the court in 2021, but K. was sentenced to 30 years in prison there. The court ruled that the children had been manslaughter rather than murder.

The OM did not agree. That thinks there is four times murder: "He had a bizarre, monstrous plan." K. only confessed to the murder of his mother. He would have found his wife and children dead himself in the house at the Dasseburcht and blames unknown foreigners to whom he owes large sums of money. "A nonsense story," said the attorney general.

The court came to a heavier sentence today and stated: ,, The suspect ruthlessly took his entire family and his mother’s life. In the opinion of the court, only the most severe punishment is appropriate.”

Gambling debts

K. strangled his mother and his wife and children in March 2020 on the day his large gambling debts were to come out. Due to gambling debts, he was forced to sell his house. In addition, he had told his family that he had bought a new home. However, he could not afford it at all. So they would be homeless on the day of the murder. He first strangled his wife. The circumstances under which this happened are unclear to the court. That is why the court acquitted K. of premeditation, but found him guilty of manslaughter.

A few hours after the death of his wife, according to the court, he also ended the lives of his two children. In all that time, according to the court, he could have changed his mind, which is why he was convicted of murder. K. then called his mother and asked her to look after his daughter, because he would go to the new house with his son. While his family lay dead upstairs, he spent another two hours with his mother before drugging and strangling her with a heavy painkiller.

Declaration

K. has not commented on a motive. He has stated that three unknown men killed his family members. Then he would have killed his mother himself to spare her grief. The court labeled that story as ‘completely unbelievable’ and found that K. made the process even more painful for the next of kin by not disclosing matters.

K.’s lawyer did not yet know whether he would appeal to the Supreme Court. He wants to discuss the judgment with his client first. However, he had once already said: “Give me a life sentence”.





