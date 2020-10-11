Anita Hasanandani is going to be a mother. Recently, he has shared a video about his pregnancy. Now recently Anita has spoken on her pregnancy. Anita was asked how did you and Rohit feel that this is the perfect time to become parents? Anita said, to be honest, we were planning this. We knew from the beginning of this year that 2020 is the right time and I think it all happened at the right time. God planned everything very beautifully.

Asked Anita how was her family reacting after hearing this news? Anita said, they all became emotional and also happy. They had mix emotions, but were happier.

Anita continued, a new beginning is about to take place. We have a lot to do. This is just the beginning.

Let us know that Anita Hasanandani married Rohit Rohit Reddy in the year 2013. Both are going to be parents after 7 years of marriage. Talking about Anita’s professional life, she was last seen in ‘Naagin 4’. Apart from this, she has been a part of many popular shows including Yeh Mohabbatein, Kavyanjali, as Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasam are included.

Anita started her TV career with ‘Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli’. Anita’s character in this serial was well liked by the audience. Apart from this, Anita has also worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films.