They want to cut funding for 5G by almost six times – from 43 to 7.4 billion rubles. The corresponding document was prepared by the Ministry of Tsifra (available to Izvestia). Due to the unavailability of the 3.4-3.8 GHz band occupied by the security forces, the authorities want to save money on its clearing and make the 4.8-4.99 GHz frequencies anchored, experts and operators explain. However, if such a decision is made, the introduction of 5G in Russia will not take place in the next four years, market participants warn.

Reduction request

In the period from 2021 to 2024, the Ministry of Digital Industry proposed to allocate only 7.4 billion rubles instead of 43 billion as previously planned for the conversion of the radio frequency spectrum for the deployment of fifth-generation (5G) communication networks. This proposal is contained in a new version of the passport of the federal project “Information Infrastructure” of the national program “Digital Economy”. The department sent the initiative to the Analytical Center under the Government of the Russian Federation, ANO Tsifrovaya Economy and the Competence Center of Rostelecom on September 9. The document is at the disposal of Izvestia. It says that in 2021 it is proposed to allocate 504.5 million rubles for these purposes, in 2022 – 3.5 billion, in 2023 – 1.7 billion rubles, in 2024 – 1.6 billion rubles. …

The change in funding is due to the approval of new national development goals until 2030 by the President of the Russian Federation on July 21, Konstantin Ganeev, deputy head of the project office for the implementation of the Digital Economy national program of the Analytical Center under the Government of the Russian Federation, explained to Izvestia. Further, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed to adjust the national projects by the fall, synchronizing them with the formation of the budget for the next three years.

The press services of the Ministry of Tsifra and ANO Tsifrovaya ekonomika told Izvestia that it is too early to talk about final decisions on the amount of funding for Information Infrastructure, since changes in all federal projects that are part of the Digital Economy national program are being discussed.

Earlier, the Ministry of Digital Industry, as Izvestia wrote, had already offered to save 3.5 billion rubles in 2020 and 2021. However, the dedicated working group did not support these initiatives.

In addition, the Ministry of Digital Science in the document prescribes deploying new generation networks in at least 10 cities with a population of one million by 2024 on domestic equipment that does not yet exist. As Vedomosti wrote, this issue will be discussed at the next meeting of the State Commission on Radio Frequencies (SCRF) in mid-October.

There are dissent

At the meeting of the working group “Information Infrastructure” on September 14, it was decided to send for revision all changes in the passport of the federal project, including in terms of adjusting the budget, a participant told Izvestia. General Director of the Telecommunication Technologies Consortium (ANO TT) Gulnara Khasyanova. The working group includes representatives of operators, the Ministry of Digital Industry, the Ministry of Defense, ANO Digital Economy, the Analytical Center for the Government and experts.

VimpelCom (Beeline brand), Rostelecom and Megafon told Izvestia that they did not support savings on clearing the spectrum for the deployment of 5G. MTS declined to comment.

– Reducing the budget for conversion activities will have an extremely negative impact on the development of the telecom industry and other areas for which the introduction of 5G will provide additional growth opportunities, – emphasized the head of the department for the introduction of new technologies “VimpelCom” Alexander Balyuk.

This work is important not only for the emergence of 5G networks, but also for the operation of both previous and future generations of wireless communications, added the press service of Rostelecom. The conversion cannot be carried out in one day or month, and if such work is not carried out in the near future, the entire industry will suffer in the future, the company warns.

Business comments were forwarded to the government, the Tsifrovaya ekonomika ANO told Izvestia. According to the procedure, the Ministry of Digital Development will submit the passport of federal projects for consideration by the presidium of the government commission on digital development and the presidium of the Presidium of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

Do not part with frequencies

Such a significant reduction in the conversion budget may indirectly indicate that the Ministry of Digital Affairs, contrary to the position of the Big Four operators, is not considering the possibility of allocating frequency bands in the worldwide base 3.4-3.8 GHz range by 2024, the CEO of Spectrum Management Igor Guryanov believes.

However, the availability of this spectrum determines the possibility of deploying 5G networks and creates prerequisites for the digital transformation of the real sector of the economy due to the emergence of various services, the expert points out. The postponement of the mass introduction of fifth-generation networks to 2024 will damage the country’s economy, he warns. The passport option looks like 5G in Russia will not appear before 2024-2026, the Megafon press service agrees.

Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev on September 21, on the sidelines of the RIF in the City forum, announced that 3.4-3.8 GHz would not be used for 5G deployment – the fifth generation network would be launched “in the bands in which it was possible to agree “. Measures for the conversion of the radio frequency spectrum are being coordinated with the Ministry of Defense and other bodies of the power unit, Deputy Minister Oleg Ivanov explained. The department adds that the correspondence is of a closed nature, therefore its details are not disclosed .. The department added that the correspondence is closed, therefore its details are not disclosed.

Sources in the military department confirmed to Izvestia that the frequency conversion measures are being discussed with the involvement of a wide range of military specialists. But the position of the department on this issue remains unchanged.

In Russia, the frequencies for foreign 5G equipment, which operators want to receive, are occupied by strategically important communication systems, including space ones, Izvestia’s interlocutor at the Ministry of Defense explained earlier. Therefore, the department invited companies to develop networks in other ranges.

Alternative possibilities of freeing up frequencies (for example, in the 700 MHz range) are being worked out, says Konstantin Ganeev. In addition, telecom operators are discussing options for sharing LTE and 5G technologies in the 1800 and 2600 MHz bands.

The government proposes to make 4.8-4.99 GHz the anchor band for 5G deployment, Rostelecom told Izvestia. However, operators are still confident that full-fledged and cost-effective fifth-generation networks can only be built at 3.4-3.8 GHz, as other countries of the world do. There, 4.8-4.99 GHz and other bands – both higher and lower – are considered additional, not basic.

– Construction at 4.8-4.99 GHz will lead to at least a two-fold increase in costs compared to 3.4-3.8 GHz. In such conditions, operators will be forced to provide services only in megalopolises, where there is a high concentration of consumers in order to somehow achieve a return on investment, – complain in Rostelecom.