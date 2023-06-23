The historical monuments located in the heart of the capital, Tunis, such as Turbat al-Bayat (a cemetery in which there are tombs of the beys of Tunisia in the Husseini era), the gates of Tunis al-Madina, the Zaytouna Mosque, and the House of Ibn Khaldun, the founder of sociology, are among the most prominent monuments that Tunisia has given great care to restore and maintain, not only To protect and preserve its components, but also to serve as tributaries of culture and tourist attractions in view of its historical advantages and architectural characteristics.

Emirati initiative and Tunisian implementation

The Tunisian Ministry of Culture is preparing to start the restoration works of the house of the great scholar Abd al-Rahman bin Khaldun, located in the heart of Tunis, on an Emirati initiative, after signing a memorandum of understanding with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center.

The initiative, which was announced recently, aims to celebrate the history of one of the greatest historians, to value the place of his birth, and the home where he spent his childhood and education as a cultural and historical tributary.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Tunisian Minister of Culture, Hayat Katat Al-Qarmazi, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al-Owais, the Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, Youssef Al-Obaidli, and the UAE Ambassador to Tunisia, Iman Ahmed Al-Salami.

After the completion of the restoration and maintenance works, it is expected that the museum will be inaugurated to become a cultural and tourist shrine frequented by lovers of civilization, history and architecture. It contains copies of Ibn Khaldun’s writings and works.

The project of restoring and evaluating the Ibn Khaldun House comes in the context of highlighting its symbolic, historical and cultural dimensions that embody the sophistication of Tunisian classical architecture. The Arab scholar had a part of his life and had a great impact in his enlightening role in sociology, philosophy, economics and urban planning.

The interest in restoring the house of the scholar Ibn Khaldun also highlights the pioneering role of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in highlighting and preserving Arab-Islamic culture and civilization, and reviving its concepts rich in noble human values, as interest in human heritage has become at the core of the center’s message.

A cultural symbol and a historical museum

The house in which the founder of sociology and the author of the introduction book, Ibn Khaldun, was born is located in the approach of Turbat Al-Bey, in the “Bab Al-Jedid” area in the center of the ancient city of Tunis, and its construction dates back to the eighth century of immigration (14 AD).

The facade of the house with green doors is topped by a yellow panel that includes the words: “Allama Abd al-Rahman ibn Khaldun was born on the beginning of Ramadan in the year 732 AH, corresponding to May 27, 1332 AD, in a house, as it appears, on the approach of Turbat al-Bay, close to the al-Zaytouna al-Ma’mur mosque, and the approach of Andalus, in which an important Andalusian community settled.”

Dar Ibn Khaldun, which was built during the Hafsid era in the eighth century AH, consists of a ground floor and an upper floor that hover around an open courtyard.

As for the courtyard of the house, it is wide and square in shape, with seven doors that open to the living rooms. There are two galleries in the house, each with three arches resting on cylindrical pillars of white marble. While the main staircase is built of white marble, and its walls are decorated with colored ceramic squares.

Who is Ibn Khaldun?

Wali al-Din Abd al-Rahman bin Muhammad bin Muhammad bin al-Hasan bin Jabir bin Muhammad bin Ibrahim bin Abd al-Rahman bin Khaldun, known simply as Ibn Khaldun, was born on the first day of Ramadan for the year 732 AH, in Tunisia, and he died in Egypt on March 19, 1406 at the age of He was 76 years old and was buried in the Sufi tombs.

He memorized the Noble Qur’an from an early age, and studied language sciences such as syntax, morphology, and the science of speech and tongue at the hands of senior teachers in Tunisia until he became knowledgeable and rhetorical. He also studied legal sciences, jurisprudence, hadith, and logic at Al-Zaytouna Al-Ma’mur Mosque.

Among his most prominent books in history, philosophy and sociology is the book “Lessons”, which was originally about the history of the Berbers, as well as “Introduction to Ibn Khaldun”, which is the largest author of the scholar, where he dealt with the merits of the science of history.

It is noteworthy that Tunisia embarked more than 5 years ago on implementing a plan aimed at restoring and valuing a number of historical monuments that narrate important periods of the country’s history politically, economically, socially and culturally, and turning them into tourist attractions and museums, as well as protecting them from attacks and attempts at vandalism.

Last April, the Tunisian Prime Minister, Naglaa Boudin, reopened the “Turbat al-Bayat” landmark, to become a historical museum and a place of pilgrimage for Tunisian and foreign tourists.

The work included the maintenance and restoration of the landmark of Turbat al-Bayat, which is adjacent to Ibn Khaldun’s house, its external space and its internal arcades, as well as the installation of paintings specific to defining the history of the Husseini family, the family that continued on the throne of power in Tunisia from the year 1705 until the country’s independence and the proclamation of the Republic in the year 1957.

The historical shrine was named “Turbat al-Bay” because the tombs of kings and beys at that time were not called a cemetery, but rather a turbah, and it includes more than 164 tombs of members of the royal family.