August 12 marks 111 years since the creation of the Air Force (VVS) of Russia. By order of the military department on August 12, 1912, aeronautics and aviation issues were removed from the jurisdiction of the Main Engineering Directorate and transferred to a specially created body – the Aeronautical Unit of the General Staff, recalled the Ministry of Defense.

The Air Force has traveled a long historical path from airplanes to advanced aviation complexes, has repeatedly undergone changes, developing as weapons and military equipment, forms and methods of armed struggle have improved. In the First World War and during the trials of the Great Patriotic War, Russian pilots fully demonstrated their skill and courage in air battles.

During the years of the Great Patriotic War aviation carried out more than 3 million sorties. For their courage and courage, more than 200 thousand aviators were awarded orders and medals, almost 2.5 thousand people were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, 65 pilots were awarded this title twice, and Ivan Kozhedub and Alexander Pokryshkin – three times.

Today, Air Force servicemen continue the traditions of older generations, successfully solve the tasks of ensuring the security and defense of the state, including during a special military operation (SVO). During the period of its holding, 19 pilots (navigators) of the Aerospace Forces were awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation, more than 4 thousand military personnel of the flight, engineering and technical staff and support units were awarded state awards.

“We carry out combat missions. We carry out commands from the command post, occupy the zone of duty in the air. Duty is carried out on a permanent basis around the clock. When a target is detected, we launch air-to-air guided missiles,” the fighter pilot said.

According to his colleague, the pilot of the Ka-52 helicopter, his car is a reliable comrade.

“A true, reliable fighting friend. He flies himself. It feels like I just think where I want and what to do, and he does it for me. I can practically crawl through the eye of a needle with him, ”he admitted.

The pilots added that their experience and skills allow them to fly at any time of the day and in any weather conditions. Every day, pilots make sorties to support the troops of the RF Armed Forces, which contributes to their advancement.

According to them, during work, the real fighting qualities of a pilot are manifested, the most important of which is to control oneself and complete the task.

A day earlier, on August 11, Izvestia visited the base of fighter pilots in the NVO zone. They talked about their work in the sky and preparation for it on earth, showing their working days.

Every year on August 12, the Day of the Air Force of the Russian Federation is celebrated – a professional holiday for all those associated with this branch of the military. In 2023, the celebration falls on a Saturday. In honor of the holiday, Izvestia prepared a material about when the first combat aircraft appeared in Russia and how military pilots were honored in the USSR

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.