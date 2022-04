Racehorses, chic outfits and lots and lots of betting slips. On Saturday, Aintree, a suburb of Liverpool, was the scene of the most famous horse race in the world: the Grand National. But even in the run-up to the big race, there was already plenty to do on and around the nearly 200-year-old racecourse. Brimming with tradition and history, the three-day Grand National Festival is deeply embedded in British culture.