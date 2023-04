How did you feel about the content of this article?

Volodymyr Zelensky was received in Warsaw by Polish President Andrzej Duda | Photo: EFE/EPA/Radek Pietruszka

On a visit to Warsaw on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Poland for its help in the war against Russia and said the allied country could help form a coalition to supply fighter jets to Kiev.

“Like your leadership [polonesa] it has been proven in the tank coalition, I believe it will manifest itself in the plane coalition,” Zelensky said in a speech in Warsaw, where he met Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Zelensky’s statements, reproduced by the Reuters agency, refer to two facets of the military aid that the West and its allies are providing to Kiev in the war against the Russian invaders. The first is the delivery of tanks, of which an estimated 57 of the promised 293 have already been made available to Ukrainian forces.

The second is the deployment of fighter jets, which during the first year of the war was a big taboo for NATO countries on the question of what kind of military aid to offer Ukraine. Finally, in March Poland finally gave in to Ukrainian requests and announced the sending of fighter jets to Kiev’s forces.

This Wednesday, Poland announced that it will send ten more MiG-29 fighters in addition to the four it has already supplied. Following the Warsaw decision, Slovakia also said in March that it would send fighter jets to Ukraine.

During his visit to Poland, Zelensky also commented on the situation in Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine that since the end of last year has been the main battleground of the war. He admitted the difficulties posed by the strong Russian offensive, but claimed that Ukrainian resistance remains. “We are in Bakhmut and the enemy does not control it,” Zelensky said.