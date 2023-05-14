After meeting Pope Francis on Saturday (13) and receiving €2.7 billion (R$14.53 billion) in military aid from Germany, the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, is visiting the country this Sunday (14), where met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Prime Minister Olaf Scholz.

In response to journalists amid rumors that Kiev would try to invade Russian territories to use them in peace talks in the Ukraine war, Zelensky dismissed that intention. “We don’t have the time or the strength,” he said. “And we don’t have any weapons to spare either, with which we could do that,” he added.

The Ukrainian president stated that his plans are restricted to just counter-attacking the Russians in raids on Ukrainian territories.

“We are preparing a counterattack for the illegally occupied areas based on our legitimate constitutionally defined borders, which are recognized internationally,” he said.

Zelensky appreciates greater German contribution to Ukraine

Zelensky also thanked Germany for the military package announced the day before, the country’s biggest aid to Ukraine. The BRL 14.53 billion includes four Iris-T air defense systems, important to defend Ukraine from Russian missiles, in addition to 30 Leopard tanks, drones and combat vehicles. The Ukrainian president called Germany a “true friend” and “reliable ally” and said that with Western support, Russia’s defeat could be irreversible later this year.

The German prime minister, on the other hand, stated that the country will support Ukraine in the necessary time and gave reason to the peace agreement placed by Kiev, which imposes that it is not just a Ukrainian surrender. “Ukraine is ready for peace. But it demands, rightly and with our support, that this does not mean freezing the war and having a form of peace dictated by Russia,” Scholz said.

The deal desired by Erdogan and not accepted by Russian President Vladimir Putin includes the return of all Ukrainian territories by Russia, including the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by the Russians in 2014, and four other regions that they already consider as theirs. .

Death of Russian commanders in Ukraine

While Russia and Ukraine do not reach an agreement, this Sunday (14) Moscow made a rare announcement of the death of two officers in Ukrainian territory. The Ministry of Defense reported that two commanders, Viacheslav Makarov and Yevgueni Brovko, died “heroically” near the city of Bajmut, one of the epicenters of the conflict.

Despite the lamentations, the country celebrated this Sunday (14) an attack on Ukrainian arms depots delivered by western countries. Authorities in the region, however, claim that two people were injured in attacks on warehouses belonging to a religious organization and commercial companies.