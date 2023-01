German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz | Photo: EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

The Prime Minister of Germany, Olaf Scholz, is expected to announce the release of resources for the Amazon Fund during a meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) scheduled for this Monday (30). Transfers from the German government were interrupted during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) due to the increase in deforestation in the region.

On January 1st, on a visit to Brazil to honor Lula’s inauguration, the president of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, told journalists that the country’s government will provide the fund with €35 million (about R$195 million).

According to the Planalto, the trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union should also be discussed at the meeting between the leaders, who represent the largest national economies of each bloc. The topic was addressed by Lula on Thursday (26) in a telephone conversation with the president of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The agenda also includes a parallel meeting between the vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, and the German minister of Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, as well as German and Brazilian businessmen.