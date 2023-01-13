The upcoming visit of His Excellency Yoon Sok Yul, President of the Republic of South Korea, to the United Arab Emirates, tomorrow, Saturday, during which he will meet with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, is a milestone in the path of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries that have a partnership. A well-established strategy that contributed to advancing the process of sustainable development and achieving more prosperity, progress and development for both countries.
According to the Korean News Agency, “Yonhap”, through the words of the National Security Adviser in the Presidential Office, Kim Song-Han, that choosing the UAE as the first stop for the foreign trip this year reflects the strong intention of the South Korean President to focus diplomatic efforts on economic revitalization, expanding exports, and seeking to strengthen strategic cooperation with the UAE. Significantly in the four main areas, namely energy, investment, defense and nuclear energy.
The agency confirmed that the delegation will include officials of 100 Korean companies, headed by heads of major business groups in South Korea.. while the discussions will focus on the areas of nuclear energy, climate change, space, health, smart agriculture, and the cultural sector.. while the Korean Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises revealed ( KBIZ) announced its intention to support approximately 170 companies to participate in 8 exhibitions hosted by the UAE during the current year. The visit is of particular importance because it comes within the framework of the joint keenness to develop bilateral relations, which officially began in 1980, and to give it a new impetus to achieve more achievements that achieve the common interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.
The relations between the two countries are witnessing continuous development and growth thanks to the support and keenness of the leadership of the two countries to strengthen the bonds of cooperation in all fields. The full nature of the common interests.
The Barakah peaceful nuclear energy project represents a distinguished model for development cooperation between the two friendly countries, not only in terms of its material value, but also because it is the first project to build nuclear power plants outside South Korea, and the project is the first peaceful nuclear power plant in the Arab world, where South Korea managed From obtaining the project construction contract thanks to the deep trust between the two countries.
On the economic level, giant projects in the sectors of energy, innovation, technology, small and medium enterprises, medicine, education and health care translate the size of the promising partnership that binds the two countries, while the UAE is the second oil exporter to South Korea, and the second importer from Korea in the Middle East region, and represents the UAE market since 2018 is the world’s largest destination for Korean construction companies, as well as the largest importer of Korean goods in the Middle East.
Cooperation in the health field between the UAE and South Korea has achieved a quantum leap, translated by many memorandums of understanding and cooperation signed between the two countries in the fields of exchanging experiences in education, medical evaluation and licensing programs, and getting acquainted with the leading medical system in both countries, in addition to managing hospitals in the country, treating patients and exchanging experiences. More than 3,500 Emirati patients receive treatment annually in South Korea for various medical treatments, including cancer treatment, organ transplants that include kidney, liver, pancreas, heart, lung and cornea transplants, and bone and heart disease treatment, in the ten most prestigious hospitals in South Korea, including St. Mary’s Hospital in Seoul. , Seoul National University Hospital, Samsung Medical Center and other leading hospitals in various treatments.
Last January, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi signed a memorandum of understanding with the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health at the Korean Institute, to develop the health sector and enhance cooperation in the field of logistics and life sciences and biotechnology industries, including discussing opportunities for cooperation to establish Abu Dhabi as a logistical center for exporting life sciences, pharmacy and health care products. from South Korea and support the development and investment in life sciences companies in the UAE.
