The Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, used a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane and received per diems to participate in race horse auctions that are worth more than R$ 1 million. In the late afternoon of Thursday, January 26, Juscelino left Brasilia bound for São Paulo for a trip that he justified as “urgent”. His official engagements added up to two and a half hours. From Friday afternoon until his return on Monday, the 30th, the minister – who is passionate about horses – dedicated himself to an entirely private agenda: he advised animal buyers, promoted one of his own, received the “Oscar” from breeders and inaugurated square in honor of one of his partner’s horses.

Shortly after arriving in the capital of São Paulo, Juscelino went to the headquarters of the operator Claro for an “institutional visit”, where he stayed for an hour. The following day, he spent 30 minutes at the Telebrás office and ended the official meetings after a one-hour visit to the Anatel representation, whose headquarters are in Brasília.

From then on, the minister was free to dedicate his time to events with horses in the itinerary funded with public funds. The justification for the trip was made in an internal system of the folder: “urgent trip”.

A presidential decree provides that FAB aircraft must be requested in order of priority. First, in cases of medical emergencies. Second, when there are security reasons. Then business trips. Per diems are paid when there is a need to cover extraordinary work expenses. The minister’s agenda does not indicate his presence at any of the events involving animals.

When contacted, Juscelino did not explain why he used a FAB plane on Monday, when his official commitment ended at noon on Friday. Not even receiving four and a half days worth of R$ 3 thousand when your work schedule would justify one.

Although the duties of his portfolio are not directly related to animals, the Minister of Communications has used his position to consolidate his prestige in the world of horses. During the tour, on January 27, Juscelino was one of the honorees at the “Quarter Horse Oscar” party, in São Paulo, announced since November. Upon receiving the honor, the minister stated that he intends to leverage the equine market.

“As Minister of State, now in the Executive Branch, but also as deputy re-elected for the third term, be sure, each of you, passionate about the Quarter Horse, that you will always have my commitment, while you have a function public, to be able to defend the horse and equestrian sports in our country more and more”, he said.

On Saturday, the 25th, and Sunday, the 26th, Juscelino visited two auctions in Boituva, 122 kilometers from São Paulo. The events were held at a ranch owned by businessman Jonatas Dantas – his friend and partner in horses – and raised R$7.5 million.

The announcers did not skimp on quotes to the main political celebrity present there. “Have you ever ‘launched’ at an auction and had a minister advise you? The buyer ‘is’ with the advice of the minister”, assured an auctioneer, advertising the deal. “The buyer of Lot 8 was advised by our Minister Juscelino Rezende (surname of the holder of Communications). It goes to Serraria, in the State of Paraíba”, informed another, in the shot of one of the animals.

One of Juscelino’s horses was displayed on stage. The announcer described in detail the characteristics of Gunner Roxo AD to boost the sale of the horse’s dam, the mare Palooza, the main animal traded that weekend. The rights to 50% of the female were sold for R$ 1 million. Gunner’s presentation, in turn, also served to advertise a future auction, when the horse bred by Juscelino, in partnership with Jonatas Dantas, will be put up for sale.

In June 2019, the minister paid BRL 500,000 for half of the foal. “When they told the person (who wanted to buy), I said: ‘I can’t say, no’”, recalled Dantas during the auction. “This person, today a minister, (is) a human person, a manager. And I gave up. Half of it was sold for a high sum. Soon we will be launching it. We are doing an innovative project. It is very likely that it will be in Lençóis Maranhenses, with a show by Simone”, added Juscelino’s partner. Dantas is vice president of the Brazilian Quarter Horse Breeders Association (ABQM) and advisor to the Brazilian Vaquejada Association (ABVAQ).

Square

In addition to the trip on a FAB plane to participate in a horse auction, public money also paid for Juscelino’s expenses in another event without any connection with the Ministry of Communications. On Saturday, January 28, the minister reopened a square in Boituva, revitalized and now named after the horse Roxão.

The renovation of “Praça do Roxão” cost R$ 195,000, money from the City Hall. Dantas, the businessman who is a partner of the minister and owned the horse, donated electrical materials and a metal sculpture of the animal that made history in vaquejada competitions.

When speaking, Juscelino presented himself as a member of the “team of the President of the Republic” and promised free internet in that space. “If we are living this moment, much was the result of the Roxão horse, which has provided good moments in the lives of many here”, he said. The minister’s participation in the reopening of the square also did not appear on his official agenda or on social media.

Consultancy

One day after returning to Brasilia from the tour in São Paulo, Juscelino received his horse consultant at the ministry. Junior Machado accompanied Iggor Oliveira (PSD), mayor of Poço Verde (SE).

The meeting was recorded on the consultant’s Instagram. “I treated the technological advancement of 5G internet and Digital TV as a priority”, wrote Machado, although there is no record of any activity carried out by him that is related to the portfolio.

In an auction organized by Juscelino, in July of last year, Machado praised the politician and showed the influence he has on the minister’s decisions in horse business. “Whenever he goes to buy, he asks for guidance. ‘Junior, let’s go? We will not? ‘Is it’ expensive?, ‘Is it’ cheap?’. How many times I called, you weren’t even watching (the auction). ‘Deputy, buy this lot’. You went and bought it,” he revealed.

Machado said to Estadão that “the minister knows much more about horses” than he does and that the agenda in the ministry was to “ask that the State of Sergipe pay attention to this 5G issue”.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.