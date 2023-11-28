The president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, met this Tuesday (28) with the United States National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, at the White House, on his first visit to the country since winning the presidential elections on the last day. 19. At the meeting, Milei presented his position and the measures he intends to implement in Argentina from December 10th, when he will officially assume the role of president of the South American country.

According to information from the Argentine newspaper Clarin, Milei said that he had an “excellent meeting” with Sullivan and that he spoke about the economic and social situation in Argentina, as well as the country’s “new classification” among nations that “respect freedom”. He also stated that he felt “very comfortable” in the meeting, which lasted about an hour.

The libertarian leader did not meet with US President Joe Biden, who traveled to the city of Atlanta, in the state of Georgia, to attend the funeral of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who passed away on November 19. However, he did meet with Juan González, Biden’s senior adviser for Latin America. Milei also had lunch this Monday (27) with former US President Bill Clinton (1993-2001), in New York, as part of her political agenda.

“We had an excellent lunch with Chris Dodd and Bill Clinton, in which we expressed our vision for Argentina and the changes that are needed. Both were very aligned with our ideas,” Milei told reporters after finishing the meeting with the former American president on Monday.

Milei did not visit the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where Argentina has a debt of US$46 billion (R$225 billion). However, members of her economic team, such as Nicolás Posse and Luis Caputo (future Libertarian Economy Minister), met this Tuesday with the entity’s director, Kristalina Georgieva, and deputy director, Gita Gopinath. On Friday (24), Milei had already spoken by phone with Georgieva.

The president-elect also sent his economic team members to the US Treasury Department, where they were received by Michael Kaplan and Jay Shambaugh, US assistant secretaries for the Western Hemisphere and International Affairs, respectively.

As reported by the Clarin, Milei plans to implement a more drastic fiscal adjustment than requested by the IMF, in addition to structural reforms that involve dollarization, the elimination of the Central Bank and deregulation. The president-elect is expected to return this Tuesday to Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, where he will continue working on setting up his government and the transition. (With EFE Agency)