the case

They took the Oulx Ovest entrance to the A32, quietly taking the road in the direction of Bardonecchia and the Fréjus tunnel. Nothing strange if the two boys protagonists of the crazy stunt that took place this morning, around 8.45, hadn’t been aboard two scooters, instead of vehicles regularly authorized to travel on the highway.

Fortunately, the two young men were immediately seen both by the Sitaf video surveillance system and filmed with a mobile phone by a snow clearing operator along the Fréjus motorway and on the Oulx ring road.

The control center of the motorway company immediately reported the dangerous presence of the two reckless to the Susa traffic police, who a few minutes later reached them with a patrol and stopped them before they could cause accidents or harm themselves. by Francesco Falcone



