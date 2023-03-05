Scooters, how many dangers

Practically every week we find ourselves having to tell about disrespectful scooter riders who use their vehicle in the most disparate ways possible. And more and more often these cases concern the use of scooters on highwayswhere their circulation is clearly prohibited: the last one occurred along the A32, which connects Turin to Bardonecchia, where last Thursday, in the middle of the morning, two young people were caught whizzing around on board their two scooters.

Stop on the highway

A video released on the Facebook page “ValsusaOggi” shows the two scooter riders who, despite the far from easy weather conditions, enter the motorway just before the exit for Oulx: a very dangerous manoeuvre, both because it is carried out at a very high speed slow and therefore not easy to read for motorists who were arriving as for the copious snow which was descending at that moment, which in addition to reducing visibility for other motorway users created a very slippery asphalt thus increasing the risk of falling and consequent accident for the two scooter riders. The reporting to the police was immediate: the Polstrada di Susa, which spotted them through the surveillance system, immediately stopped them, fining them for the various irregularities committed. Fortunately, the two boys were not involved in accidents, potentially very serious given the road conditions.

New rules coming?

This case of improper use of electric scooters, the umpteenth since the beginning of the year, puts the issue of regulation the circulation of these vehicles. Just a few weeks ago, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, had declared that he was already working on the new Highway Code, which will introduce new rules and controls for scooter riders: “Education, prevention, sanctions: we are already working on the new CdS which will introduce new rules and controls for those who drive electric scooters. And the limit of 20 km/h that rental scooters reach must be the maximum speed beyond which they can no longer be sold or bought”.