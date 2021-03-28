FAZ newsletter Coronavirus All the news and background information about the spread and control of the epidemic.

Most of the interested parties, several thousand, came from Bosnia and North Macedonia. About 8,000 people received their first dose at the weekend through the Serbian Chamber of Commerce alone, which had offered the chambers of commerce in neighboring countries a vaccination initiative. The Serbian Association of Journalists, in turn, organized vaccinations for around 100 Macedonian media workers, which will certainly not be detrimental to Serbia’s reputation in the reporting of the neighboring country.

The vaccine from Astra-Zeneca was mainly injected, because Serbia’s generosity also has a very practical reason: the country has large stocks of this vaccine, the expiry date of which is about to expire. For Serbia, this first “vaccination weekend” is another success of its regional vaccination policy, which in turn was largely made possible by extensive Chinese deliveries.

Former Bosnian Bundesliga professional Sergej Barbarez, who played for Borussia Dortmund and HSV, among others, thanked Serbia via Twitter because his mother and sister were now vaccinated in Belgrade, while politics in Bosnia continue to be characterized by “idiotism” and “ignorance” is shaped. Serbian media reported extensively over the weekend on expressions of gratitude from people who had traveled to Belgrade or Niš from neighboring countries and had received their first dose there.

Soon too few people willing to vaccinate in Serbia?

According to well-informed sources in Belgrade, there is concern in the Serbian government that there will soon be more than enough vaccine for the local population in Serbia, but not enough people willing to vaccinate. Serbian citizens who do not indicate a preference for a vaccine when registering can already be vaccinated now without a long wait. Anyone who wants the Russian vaccine “Sputnik” or the active ingredient from Pfizer-Biontech currently has to accept even shorter waiting times. However, this is measured in terms of days or, in some cases, a few weeks, not months.

In Serbia, the number of “vaccine skeptics” is quite high, although the years of influence of the Russian media are likely to play a role. The popular tennis player Novak Djokovic is one of the country’s best-known “vaccine skeptics”. Campaigns to increase the willingness to vaccinate are currently being used in the private sector in Serbia. Some companies pay employees a premium of the equivalent of 100 euros on presentation of a vaccination certificate.

According to reports, the Serbian government is also considering possible state sanctions against people who do not want to be vaccinated. Travel restrictions or regulations that only allow people who have been vaccinated to go to restaurants or participate in public events are mentioned. However, it is expressly emphasized that the considerations have not yet been concluded and that detailed legal reviews are necessary first.