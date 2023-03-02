Near Kherson, on an abandoned poultry farm, the police found an arsenal with hundreds of boxes of ammunition

In the Chaplinsky district of the Kherson region, on an abandoned poultry farm, the police found an arsenal with hundreds of boxes of various ammunition. This was announced on Thursday, March 1, to Lente.ru by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Irina Volk.

Ten hangars contained ammunition for howitzers, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, large-caliber small arms, as well as grenades, boxes of gunpowder and cartridges. Found tens of thousands of weapons were handed over to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Earlier it was reported that a cache with grenade launchers and ammunition was found in the house of a resident of the village of Vergulevka in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).