BAn explosion on Istanbul’s Istiklal shopping street has killed at least six people and injured at least 53. Shortly after the incident, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke of a “vile attack”; those responsible would be “unmasked”.

According to Ankara, the explosion happened at 4:20 p.m. local time. At that time, the pedestrian zone was particularly busy. The street is a tourist hotspot in the center of the European part of the Turkish metropolis, which is often crowded even on Sundays. Rescue workers and the police are on site in large numbers, the state broadcaster TRT reported. Helicopters flew over Beyoglu and neighboring districts in the early evening.

The cause of the explosion was initially unclear. On recordings on the online networks, a powerful bang is heard, followed by flames. The images also show a large, black crater and several people lying on the ground. The explosion immediately caused panic among visitors to the shopping street. The area was immediately evacuated. People in the city were urged to avoid the area. Surrounding streets should also be kept free of traffic.



Ambulances arrive at the site of the explosion in central Istanbul.

Shortly after the accident, the Turkish media initially did not report on the explosion. The Turkish broadcasting authority Rtük imposed a temporary news ban on the media. Reports of the explosion should be avoided so as not to cause fear and panic among the population, the letter said in the afternoon. The broadcasters CNN Türk and TRT, for example, then interrupted their reports on the explosion on the popular shopping street.

In 2015 and 2016, Istanbul was the target of a series of bloody attacks boasted by the jihadist militia Islamic State. In 2016, a suicide bomber blew himself up on Istiklal, killing four people and injuring 39 others.