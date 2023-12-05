The traditional evening of opening days at the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art took place on December 5 – this is the last large-scale opening at the site in 2023. Among the projects: exhibition for the 90th anniversary of Eric Bulatov in pop/off/art, which included rare graphics and a solo project by the recently announced Marina Pchelyakova in the “11.12” gallery. Gosha Ostretsov, who continues to work despite the terrible diagnosis, talks about the future robotic world in the astra gallery. And the Italian artist Valerio Berutti joined the Russian street art star Krasil Makara at the “Free Volume” exhibition in the “Triangle” gallery. .

Ten minutes to one hundred

The highlight of the December vernissage evening at Winzavod was, as expected, a personal exhibition of Eric Bulatov “Exit – Exit” in the pop/off/art gallery, dedicated to the artist’s 90th anniversary. It included more than 20 graphic sheets, and this is the first gallery exhibition in the country of Bulatov, a living classic of modern art. The founder of the gallery, Sergei Popov, curated the retrospective “Erik Bulatov. I LIVE – I SEE”, which took place in the capital’s Manege in 2014, but Olga Popova became the curator of the exhibition at Winzavod.

It is noteworthy that in large institutions like the Pushkin Museum. There were no projects for Pushkin, the Russian Museum or the Tretyakov Gallery for Bulatov’s anniversary – the overwhelming number of works are located abroad, in the Louvre (France), the Ludwig Museum (Germany), MoMa (USA), and what is available in the collections of our museums is not enough for a full-fledged exhibition. But The exhibition “Horizon” opened in the Nizhny Novgorod Warehouses under the curatorship of ex-director of the Pushkin Museum Marina Loshak. Ten private art collectors came together for the project, and a total of twenty works by Bulatov were produced. (one from the Tretyakov Gallery, the rest from private collections).

In 2020, Bulatov was personally present at the opening of a fresco on the facade of one of the workshops of the Vyka Metallurgical Plant, and as part of the artist’s 90th anniversary, an exhibition of one painting is being shown in the enterprise museum. This Bulatov’s recently created self-portrait “Between Light and Fire.” It is expected that an exhibition of Bulatov’s works will soon be held in the capital’s MAMM, but it is still under renovation.

Bulatov is not only a living classic of modern art, but also one of the most expensive living artists. In 2010, his work “Jump” was sold for €312.8 thousand, while Sotheby’s experts estimated it in the range of €120 – €180 thousand. The most expensive work by Bulatov sold to date is “Glory of the CPSU”, it was sold auctioned in 2008 for $2.8 million.

Overseas and more

The only ones who did not update their exhibitions on the last evening of the 2023 vernissages were U Contemporary (the collective “Body and Space” has been showing here since November 28) and a new resident among the residents, the media art gallery Generative Gallery (in October they opened the project “Ever-changing”, it goes to space until February 2024). Another interesting thing is that Among the projects, only one foreign author is represented – the artist Valerio Berutti from Italy – the most popular Italian artist of his generation according to Arttribune, who shares the exhibition “Free Volume” with the famous street art master Krasil Makar at the Triangle gallery.

Three canvases by Berutti are sold for €33 thousand, and six drawings – for €4 thousand. In turn, canvases by Krasil Makara start from €1000 per piece, and the sculpture “Nettle” is also on sale. It was created in the summer, specifically and by order of the street art biennale ARTMOSSPHERE, and now stands on the territory of Artplay. Its gallery version is sold in Triangle for 400 thousand rubles.

— I plan to work with Valerio on a long-term basis. I hope that by the next issue of COSMOSCOW we will be able to achieve this. At the same time, I managed to organize the cooperation of Krasil Makar with the Italian gallery Boccanera, which exhibited his works a year ago in a collective exhibition in the city of Trento . Now they have asked for a personal exhibition of Krasil Makar, and we are waiting for the works to be available,” Nadezhda Stepanova added to the Triangle gallery.

Overall, to The number of foreign artists in 2023 at Winzavod has clearly increased. Over the past year, Triangle has shown overseas authors. First they presented the Chinese Jinnge Dong (this was his first personal exhibition in Russia), and now they opened an exhibition with the participation of Berutti. Also at U Contemporary they made a collective project “Feelings” with artist-teachers Alice Artman and Dari M O. And in the summer of 2023, Winzavod hosted the street art biennale ARTMOSSPHERE with works by 15 foreign authors.

— In 2024 there will be an exhibition of the Chinese artist Zohoe Xu. At the end of the year there will be another Jinne Dong exhibition. This is something that is already planned, but I am looking at the portfolios of other Italian artists. There are artists in America, but it’s very difficult to bring them here. Therefore, for now this is only in plans,” added Nadezhda Stepanova.

For comparison: in 2022, the FINE ART gallery showed an exhibition of the Greek contemporary artist Ahmet Yigider, and in the 2021-2022 season of Winzavod Open Studios, the Italian Daniel Morzaratti worked – and that’s all. So, we can say that by 2023 foreign authors have slightly “unfrozen” . This is also noticeable from the ARTLIFE Fest that took place in November: the capital’s Manege was able to show the works of 43 artists from 16 countries, including Spain, Italy, Sudan, the USA, Egypt and Argentina.

Escape to a parallel world

The general mood of the December opening day exhibitions at Winzavod seems to say: “We are tired of this year. Bring a new one, 2024.” So the artists wonder what this new world will be like, offering their own options.

At the FINE ART gallery, Elena Kovylina presented the pictorial series “Parallel Games,” which included works presented a year ago at the Museum of Decorative and Applied Arts at the exhibition “Artifacts and Gadgets of Elena Kovylina.” There is the Snow Maiden, who takes a selfie in front of a flying saucer, and Ivan Tsarevich takes Vasilisa the Beautiful not on a white horse, but on a motorcycle. The full moon shining on the path of the car is a ball of thread, which, like in a fairy tale, shows this very path, you just have to grab the end. The search for the one who is the most beautiful and sweetest of all takes place no longer in the mirror, but in a smartphone, as if grown to the palm of a modern person – a kind of parallel universe of folklore steampunk.

Gosha Ostretsov’s world is different – it is illustrated in the project “Ready-made world of the future from the robot bureau” in the astra gallery. Despite a serious illness (not long ago, collectors and friends in the art community organized a charity auction in support of the artist), he continues to work, finds the strength to fantasize and does not turn to gray tones or melancholy. Ostretsov creates with bright and colorful strokes, and from under his brush a fantastic world of the future is born, in which humanoid robots have adopted human habits. Ostretsov is not escaping into this world or calling on the viewer to do so, but rather asking how far he is from the outgoing 2023? Maybe this is our tomorrow?

Lara Fedotova in the PENNLAB gallery also addresses the topic of technology and its inevitable intervention in human life: every year, or even every minute, it becomes deeper. For the exhibition “Hybrid Landscapes,” Fedotova made homages to all four elements: earth, water, fire, air. But working with them using cameraless photography techniques, as well as the participation of a neural network in the creative process, turned them into alien, abstract landscapes. As a result, each of the resulting phonograms seems to the viewer to be a portal to another universe or even to a cosmic canvas.

Contrasting with the above are the simple works of Lydia Zaremba at the exhibition “Only I Know What Happened” at the BIS ART GALLERY. The artist balances between reality and dreams, discussing how memories become so far from the present moment and so close to a dream that they become a blurry dream. . But it is human nature to run into one’s own dreams in search of answers to the question “How would the present have changed if I had acted differently in the past?” and fantasize about what would be possible in another reality.

Marina Pchelyakova, who made her debut at Winzavod in the 11.12 gallery, also speaks about distorted memory and the consequences of fantasy in memories. The exhibition is called “Debut” , although this is already the artist’s second personal project: in 2023 she already exhibited at Cube.Moscow, where, according to Pchelyakova, several works were sold. In her new project, she reflects on how episodes preserved in the mind turn into a dream world, where, as usual, a person escapes from the hardships of reality, every now and then rewinding the past, the irrevocable.

Without saying a word, the artists seem to be trying to hide – or perhaps, on the contrary, open up – in another world, leave the past here, in 2023, and boldly step forward, closing their eyes just in case. And since we don’t know about the future yet, it could be anything: space-alien, dreamlike, folklore, or even partially invented by artificial intelligence. The future is vague, readable in the works of this vernissage, but attractive and alluring in its uncertainty. However, in less than a month we will find out where we ultimately escaped from 2023 – and whether the artists guessed what kind of reality it would be.